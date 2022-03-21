Detroit reaches $7.5M deal in wrongful conviction lawsuit

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The city of Detroit has reached a $7.5 million settlement with a man who spent eight years in prison before a prosecutor agreed to drop four murder convictions. Davontae Sanford was just 15 when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shootings of four people in 2007. But the case took a strange turn when a professional hit man stepped forward and said he was responsible for the killings. Sanford insisted he was innocent and took a plea deal only because he felt poorly represented by a lawyer. In 2016, the Wayne County prosecutor dropped Sanford’s convictions citing police misconduct, not a confession from hit man Vincent Smothers.