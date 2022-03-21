Civilians fleeing Mariupol describe street-to-street battles

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Civilians making the dangerous escape from Ukraine’s embattled southern port hub of Mariupol describe fleeing through street-to-street gun battles and past unburied corpses as a steady Russian bombardment tries to pound the city into submission. While Russian forces carry on with the siege after Ukraine’s leaders defied their demand to surrender, Russian ground offensives in other parts of the country are advancing slowly or not at all, knocked back by lethal hit-and-run attacks by the Ukrainians. The Ukrainian army said early Tuesday that it had forced Russian troops out of a strategically important Kyiv suburb after a fierce battle.