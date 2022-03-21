Anti-corruption Guatemalan judge resigns and flees to the US

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Guatemalan judge considered key in fighting corruption in the Central American country has resigned and announced that she has decided to leave the country. Judge Erika Aifán has presided over corruption cases against businessmen, officials, judges and lawmakers, and she was recently overseeing an investigation about possible irregularities during current President Alejandro Giammattei’s campaign. She has been pursued by her own colleagues and she faces at least 20 legal complaints for allegedly overstepping, something she denies.