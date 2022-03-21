2 Germans convicted in Italy in fatal Lake Garda boat crash

ROME (AP) — A court in northern Italy has convicted two German men of manslaughter for a 2021 boat collision that killed an Italian couple who were also out on Lake Garda. Corriere della Sera newspaper said that the court in Brescia on Monday gave a 4 1/2-year sentence to Patrick Kassen, who allegedly was at the helm of the motorboat, and 2 years and 11 months to Christian Teismann, who insisted he was asleep during the crash. Prosecutors alleged that the tourists from Munich were drunk and speeding. Killed in the crash on the night of June 19, 2021 were two Italians, Umberto Garzarella, 38, and Greta Nedrotti, 25.