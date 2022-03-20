Trains halt across Canada as union workers strike

OTTAWA (AP) — The union and CP Rail blamed each other for a work stoppage Sunday that saw trains come to halt across Canada. More than 3,000 CP Rail conductors, engineers, train and yard workers represented by Teamsters Canada Rail Conference are off the job after a midnight deadline set by the company to agree on a contract failed to secure a deal. The two sides say they were still talking with federal mediators. The union said in a statement that the company had locked the workers out, but later issued another statement saying that the workers were also on strike.