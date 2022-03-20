State constitutional convention measures stoke partisan fear

By BECKY BOHRER and DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Efforts are underway to build support for a constitutional convention question that will be on the ballot this year in Alaska. Similar questions will go before voters in Missouri and New Hampshire. Critics say the times are too partisan and the country is too divided to reopen state constitutions for rewriting or amendments. A convention could open a Pandora’s box on issues such as abortion, with proposed changes subject to ratification by voters. The issue of whether to support a constitutional convention so far is most contentious in Alaska. Several conservative groups there, including those seeking to restrict abortion, are pushing for a convention while others are organizing to oppose the effort.