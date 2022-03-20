‘No city anymore’: Mariupol survivors take train to safety

By CARA ANNA and RENATA BRITO

Associated Press

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The heat on the train was as thick as the anxiety as Ukrainian survivors of one of the most brutal sieges in modern history were in the final minutes of their ride to relative safety in the western city of Lviv. Some carried only what they had at hand when they seized the chance to escape the port city of Mariupol amid relentless Russian bombardment. Some fled so quickly that relatives who are still stuck in the starving, freezing city aren’t aware that they have gone. One resident, Marina Galla, said “there is no city anymore.” Another woman said everyone from Mariupol “is in deep shock” after the Russian battering.