Disney closes Shanghai park as virus rises, Shenzhen reopens

BEIJING (AP) — Disney Co. has closed its Shanghai theme park as Chinese authorities try to control the city’s biggest coronavirus flareup in two years, while the southern business center of Shenzhen allowed shops and offices to reopen after a weeklong closure. Meanwhile, Changchun and Jilin in the northeast began more citywide virus testing following a surge in infections. Jilin tightened anti-disease curbs, ordering its 2 million residents to stay home. China’s case numbers in its latest infection wave are low compared with other major countries, but authorities are enforcing a “zero tolerance” strategy that has suspended access to some major cities.