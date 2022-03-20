3 wounded in Miami Beach Spring Break shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (AP) — Gunfire on a Miami Beach street crowded with spring breakers has left three people wounded. Police said the shooting happened early Sunday. A video posted on social media shows a police motorcade driving slowly down the crowded street when four shots rang out. That sent dozens of young people in shorts and swimwear scrambling for cover. Officers found two people wounded and they were taken to the hospital. A third person arrived at an emergency room with a gunshot wound. All are expected to survive. Officers surrounded one car with their guns drawn, detaining one person. It is not known if charges have been filed.