N. Korea fires artillery into sea days after missile launch

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired suspected artillery pieces into the sea. The firings on Sunday came days after the North’s latest missile launch ended in failure amid the country’s recent burst of weapons testing activity. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said it detected firings likely from multiple rocket launch systems off North Korea’s west coast. South Korea’s presidential office said in a separate statement it would hold an emergency national security council meeting to discuss the launches. Some speculate that North Korea could soon try to launch its developmental longest-range ballistic missile.