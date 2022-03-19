Maine island library wants your banned books

MATINICUS ISLAND, Maine (AP) — There’s an “Island of Misfit Toys” in the popular Christmas show. Now there’s an island for unwanted and banned books, too. The tiny library on Matinicus Island 22 miles off the Maine coast is on a mission to fill its shelves with books that have fallen out of favor elsewhere. Eva Murray recently returned from a trip to the mainland with a bunch of books including “And Tango Makes Three,” the true story of two male penguins that raised a chick together. The American Library Association says it’s one of the most banned books in the country.