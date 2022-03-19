Italy baker makes ‘peace’ bread, sweets for Ukraine refugees

By CHARLENE PELE

Associated Press

PARABIAGO, Italy (AP) — A small bakery in northern Italy is trying to do its part to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. Baker Matteo Cunsolo is making and selling “peace bread” in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag, with proceeds going to a charitable fund. In addition, Cunsolo and area bakers have made 600 kilograms (1,325 pounds) of cookies to give out to young refugees. He plans to bring the sweets, along with a truck full of locally donated diapers, food, medicine and clothes, to the Ukrainian-Polish border next week. Cunsolo got the idea after watching TV showing Ukrainians getting a warm drink and a piece of bread at the Polish border. He realized that he can bake and he can help.