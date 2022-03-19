Hong Kong will review COVID-19 restrictions as cases decline

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader says the government will consider lifting strict social distancing measures as new COVID-19 infections in the city continue trending downward. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Sunday she “wouldn’t promise now there’s room for adjustment, but following a review, we have a duty to account for the findings in this review and the direction that we will take.” Hong Kong is in the middle of a massive outbreak, recording over 1 million total cases in the city of 7.4 million. But new infections are trending downward. In early March, Hong Kong reported more than 50,000 new infections in one day. On Saturday, it recorded 16,583 new cases.