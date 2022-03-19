Egypt displays recently discovered ancient tombs in Saqqara

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has put on display recently discovered, well-decorated ancient tombs at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo. The five tombs were unearthed earlier this month and date back to the Old Kingdom — a period spanning roughly from around 2700 BC to 2200 BC, as well as to the First Intermediate Period, which lasted for over a century after the Old Kingdom collapsed. That’s according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said on Saturday that Egyptian archeologists started excavating the site in September. The tombs were for senior officials, including regional rulers and palace supervisors in ancient Egypt.