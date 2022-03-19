4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine

HELSINKI (AP) — Norway’s prime minister says that four U.S. soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war. Jonas Gahr Støre tweeted that they were killed in the crash on Friday night. He said that “the soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response. Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers’ families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit.” Norway’s armed forces said the plane was a V-22B Osprey that belongs to the U.S. Marine Corps.