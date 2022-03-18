Young Ukrainian cancer patients get medical help in Poland

By VANESSA GERA and PAWEL KUCZYNSKI

Associated Press

BOCHENIEC, Poland (AP) — Among those fleeing war in Ukraine are hundreds of children with cancer. Immediately after Russian launched its attack of Ukraine, an international effort was launched to bring them to safety. More than 500 Ukrainian children with cancer have been evacuated so far to a clinic in Poland. They are evaluated by doctors who then decide where they should go next for treatment. Some 200 hospitals in 28 countries are accepting the children. The World Health Organization said Friday that cancer is among one of the major health challenges resulting from the war. It said it was supporting the effort by local and international organizations that “are working against the clock to reconnect pediatric cancer patients with their treatments.”