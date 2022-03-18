Weighty case: Alabama man charged in theft of 70-ton crane

CHILTON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man called a wrecker service asking to have a 70-ton crane pulled out of the woods. Now he’s charged with stealing the heavy machinery. Authorities say man told the the towing service that someone had given him the crane and he would be taking it to a scrap yard to sell. The owner of the towing service alerted the owner after realizing he’d moved the same crane a few years before. The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office says the man who wanted the crane left the rig stuck in a ditch. He was arrested Tuesday on a probation violation and first-degree theft charges.