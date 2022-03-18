Video: Officer used stun gun on Black driver in traffic stop

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Video footage shows a Tennessee police officer fired his stun gun at a food delivery man who began recording his traffic stop, saying he was feeling unsafe. Attorney Ryan Wheeler says his client, delivery driver Delane Gordon, is facing charges of speeding, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. Wheeler says Gordon began recording the encounter during a March 10 stop by a Collegedale Police officer. The video shows the officer grabbed Gordon and tried to pull him out of his car before using the stun gun. Gordon’s legal team says the motorist is Black and the officer is white. Police and a sheriff’s office are conducting separate investigations.