US education secretary to Florida LGBTQ kids: Got your back

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In another clash between the Biden administration and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has spoke with LGBTQ students in Florida. Cardona said Thursday that the federal government supports the students even if their governor doesn’t. The call Thursday with students, parents and teachers was a response to Florida legislation opponents call the “don’t say gay” bill. It would forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The Legislature passed the bill recently and DeSantis is expected to sign it. DeSantis’ office said Cardona doesn’t understand the bill.