UK regulator revokes license of Russia-backed broadcaster RT

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s communications regulator has revoked the license of the state-funded Russian broadcaster RT amid concern that its coverage of the war in Ukraine was biased. The decision Friday comes as the regulator, Ofcom, conducts 29 investigations into the impartiality of RT’s coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The volume and nature of the issues raised by these inquiries are of “great concern,” the regulator said, particularly because RT had been fined 200,000 pounds for previous violations of impartiality standards. Ofcom says RT’s funding from the Russian state, as well as the fact that Russia invaded its smaller neighbor, were also part of the decision.