Taliban detain journalists over report on TV show censoring

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan journalist says that Taliban intelligence men came in the night to arrest three staff of TOLO TV, one of Afghanistan’s largest television stations. The country’s new rulers apparently didn’t like a story the broadcaster aired on their decision to ban foreign drama series from local television, said Khpalwak Sapai, head of TOLONews, who was among the three arrested.Sapai, and Nafay Khaleeq, the station’s legal adviser, were released within hours, but the station presenter, Bahram Aman was still in custody Friday, Sapai told The Associated Press.The intelligence officials from the Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) came shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday to arrest the three. Sapai said the station was still seeking the release of Aman.