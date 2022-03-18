Super-valued: Special copy of Marvel Comics #1 fetches $2.4M

NEW YORK (AP) — A particularly prized copy of the first-ever Marvel comic book has fetched more than $2.4 million in an online auction. It’s known as the Marvel Comics #1 “pay copy.” New York-based auctioneer ComicConnect sold the book Thursday night. Chief Operating Officer Vincent Zurzolo says it’s arguably one of the top three comic books in the world of comics collecting. That’s because it introduced such characters as Sub-Mariner and the original Human Torch, while launching what became the Marvel universe of comics and movies. This copy is especially sought-after because it bears the publisher’s hand-written notes showing how much each writer and artist was paid.