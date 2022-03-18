Spanish police escort truck convoys as strike begins to bite

MADRID (AP) — More than 23,000 Spanish police in patrol cars and helicopters are escorting convoys of trucks along the country’s highways and holding back picketers. The police deployment comes as authorities seek to keep supply chains working amid a truckers’ strike over high fuel prices and other grievances. Pickets threw burning tires onto a highway in northwestern Spain overnight, national media reported. Police have made at least two arrests. Police units deployed at junctions and logistics hubs and escorted convoys, including one of trucks carrying gas and another, 30 vehicles long, heading to pick up animal fodder.