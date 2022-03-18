Russian oil sale to India complicates Biden’s efforts

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — India is buying discounted Russian oil, allowing it to increase its energy supplies while Russia looks to cut deals to boost its beleaguered economy. But India’s decision conflicts with President Joe Biden’s goal of isolating Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The situation is a reminder of the complicated geopolitical situation Biden faces as he tries to support Ukraine, punish Russia and make progress in Asia, where India is a key partner in confronting China’s growing influence. The increased flow of Russian oil could further strain the relationship between Washington and New Delhi, which has already been tested by India’s procurement of advanced Russian air defense systems.