Prosecutor: Don’t name Michigan teen during parents’ trial

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

A prosecutor is asking a judge to rule that a Michigan teen charged in a fatal school shooting shouldn’t be named in court during his parents’ separate criminal trial. Prosecutor Karen McDonald filed a motion Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court requesting that Ethan Crumbley’s name not be spoken openly in court or used in writing in the case against James and Jennifer Crumbley. McDonald said she wanted to avoid giving any notions of fame or notoriety to their son, who is accused of fatally shooting four students last year at Oxford High School. McDonald said in a statement that “shooters want to be famous.”