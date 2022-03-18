Prominent ultra-Orthodox Israeli rabbi Kanievsky dies at 94

JERUSALEM (AP) — Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, one of the most influential leaders in Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, has died at the age of 94. Condolences poured in on Friday, including from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who called him a “true public leader” who lived modestly but led tens of thousands through “wisdom, reason and a rare level of knowledge.” Israel’s conservative and insular ultra-Orthodox communities are deeply devoted to their leading rabbis, on whom they rely on for advice on everything from politics to the most mundane aspects of daily life. It was not immediately clear when the funeral would be held.