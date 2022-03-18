Politicians, friends fondly recall late Alaska congressman

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Politicians and friends are fondly recalling Don Young, the longest-serving current member of the U.S. House. Young’s office said the Alaska Republican died Friday as he was flying back to his home state. U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri said nobody represented their state better or with more determination than Don Young represented Alaska. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Young, who had been in office since 1973, was an amazing man who in many ways shaped Alaska into the state it is today. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York said Young spent every single day doing what he loved, “bringing his gargantuan voice and outsized leadership on behalf of Alaskans.”