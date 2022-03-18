Manchin, leaders tout battery plant coming to W.Va.

By LEAH WILLINGHAM

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Programs to re-train West Virginia’s coal miners and reinvigorate the state’s suffering workforce have been proposed before. Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says many have been a disappointment because there were no jobs. But Manchin said that’s changing with a new electric battery plant coming to the state this year run by the energy startup SPARKZ. Energy Secretary Jennifer Mulhern Granholm appeared with Manchin in Charleston, announcing a $5 million training initiative she said will be the nation’s first to focus on battery workers.