Mali cuts off French TV and radio stations amid dispute

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s government has suspended two major French media outlets, cutting off the main sources of international news in the West African country. Malian authorities are accusing Radio France Internationale and France24 television of broadcasting false information about alleged army abuses. A government spokesman said both outlets would be blocked until further notice. The move is the latest sign of escalating tensions between Mali’s government and its former colonizer that has spent the last nine years trying to help end an Islamic insurgency. Relations have sharply deteriorated following military coups in 2020 and 2021, and France is now in the process of withdrawing its troops from the country.