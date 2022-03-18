Hong Kong’s COVID infections exceed 1 million amid outbreak

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s total coronavirus infections have exceeded 1 million and the number of related deaths has topped those in mainland China, as the city grapples with a widespread outbreak. Nearly 97% of the cases come from Hong Kong’s current wave, which began in December. Since Feb. 9, nearly 5,200 people have died from the virus. The total number of deaths in Hong Kong _ 5,401 _ have exceeded the fatalities recorded in mainland China at 4,636. Mainland authorities have counted over 126,000 confirmed cases, but unlike most countries, China does not count asymptomatic cases. The city of 7.5 million is in the grip of an omicron surge that has strained hospitals and mortuaries. Most of the deceased were the elderly who were not fully vaccinated.