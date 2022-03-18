GOP appeal seeks to curb state court power over US House map

By JONATHAN DREW

Associated Press

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to curtail the powers of state courts to intervene in the drawing of congressional districts. The renewed effort is not expected to change maps for the current election cycle. The justices allowed North Carolina to use maps approved by state courts in 2022 as litigation continues. But four conservative members of the high court signaled they are open to revisiting the scope of state courts’ ability to alter congressional maps in the future. The new petition filed Thursday by GOP legislators in North Carolina says the larger issue should be decided before 2024 elections.