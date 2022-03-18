General: Iran, Israel missile strikes put US troops at risk

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. commander for the Middle East says the exchange of missile strikes by Iran and Israel in Iraq and Syria puts U.S. forces at risk. His comments came just days after an Iranian missile barrage struck near the U.S. consulate complex in northern Iraq. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie tells Pentagon reporters that over the past six months Iran has attacked U.S. forces and facilities a number of times, but “very good action on the part of commanders on the ground” has thwarted any U.S. casualties.