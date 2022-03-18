Ex-Virginia police officer pleads guilty to storming Capitol

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and JOHN RABY

Associated Press

A former Virginia police officer has pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol with another former officer who is scheduled to be tried next month on charges related to the riot. Former Rocky Mount, Virginia, police officer Jacob Fracker pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring to obstruct the joint session of Congress that convened on Jan. 6, 2021, to certify President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of five years. A date for his sentencing wasn’t immediately set. Fracker’s co-defendant, Thomas Robertson, has a trial scheduled to start on April 4. The town of Rocky Mount fired Fracker and Robertson after the Capitol siege.