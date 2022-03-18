Defamation suit by brothers in Smollett case can go forward

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge in Chicago says a defamation lawsuit filed by two brothers who said they took part in a fake hate crime against Jussie Smollett can go forward. U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland ruled Friday that comments made by one of Smollett’s lawyers, Tina Glandian, could be considered defamatory. In a television interview in 2019, Glandian suggested that the brothers, who are Black, might have been in “whiteface” to disguise their identities during a real attack. Smollett was convicted of lying to police about what authorities say was a staged hate crime. Last week, he was sentenced to 150 days in jail. On Wednesday, an appeals court ordered his release during his appeal.