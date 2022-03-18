China reports first COVID-19 deaths in more than a year

BEIJING (AP) — China’s national health authorities have reported two COVID-19 deaths, the first recorded rise in the death toll since January 2021, as the country battles an omicron-driven surge. The deaths reported Saturday, both in northeastern Jilin province, bring the country’s coronavirus death toll to 4,638. China reported 2,157 new COVID-19 cases from community transmission on Saturday, with the majority in Jilin. The province has instituted a travel ban. China had recorded 4,636 deaths since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. It revised its death toll once in April 2020, adding in new deaths that were not initially counted as the pandemic overwhelmed the city’s hospitals and other systems.