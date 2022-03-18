Beira in Mozambique hit by flooding after Cyclone Gombe

By ALEXANDRE NHAMPOSSA

Associated Press

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Heavy rains from Cyclone Gombe are causing flooding in central Mozambique’s port city of Beira, which was severely hit by a deadly cyclone three years ago. Torrential rains have been falling for nearly two days, forcing families to leave their homes, making roads impassable and cutting off power supplies. Beira mayor Albano Carige said Friday that more than 400 millimeters of rain fell on the city over the two days. He said flooding from the intense rainfall has been aggravated by the blockage of drainage ditches by litter and the disorderly construction of houses. He said that around 500 Beira residents have had to flee their flooded homes and three reception centers have been set up to accommodate them.