3 Russian cosmonauts launch for International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian rocket blasted off successfully Friday carrying a trio of Russian cosmonauts to the International Space Station. Russian space corporation Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov safely reached a designated orbit in their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft minutes after launching at 8:55 p.m. Friday (11:55 a.m. EDT) from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan. Their ship is set to dock at the station later Friday. The blastoff marked the first space crew launch since Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.