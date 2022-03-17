Woman charged in 2007 death of 18-year-old roommate

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her roommate more than a decade ago, with authorities citing shifting statements from the woman and her parents as they pursued a cold-case investigation. Thirty-four-year-old Nichole Erin Rice had a court appearance Thursday afternoon in Ward County. Rice is charged in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Anita Knutson, whose body was found in their apartment on June 4, 2007. Minot Police Chief John Klug says Rice was always a person of interest, but until recently they did not have enough evidence to arrest her.