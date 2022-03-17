South Korea’s omicron deaths surge amid faltering response

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reached another daily record in COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as health officials reported more than 621,000 new infections. The massive omicron surge that been worse than feared and threatens to buckle an over-stretched hospital system. The 429 deaths reported in the latest 24 hours were nearly 140 more than the previous one-day record set on Tuesday. Fatalities could further rise in coming weeks considering the intervals between infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The 621,266 newly diagnosed coronavirus cases were also a record daily jump. But a senior Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency official said around 70,000 of the new cases reported Thursday had been mistakenly omitted from Wednesday’s tally, making the real daily increase around 550,000.