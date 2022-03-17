Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:54 AM

Regina King, Ryan Reynolds among co-hosts of Met Gala in May

KION

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda will serve as co-chairs of the Met Gala, returning to its traditional berth on the first Monday in May. The May 2 evening is actually the second star-studded gala after the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute was split during the pandemic. It celebrates “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the second part of a major two-part exhibition at the museum exploring the roots of American fashion. The annual fundraiser for the museum is one of fashion’s biggest nights.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content