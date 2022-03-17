Police: Missouri motel shootout leaves officer, gunman dead

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer and a gunman died following a shootout at a motel in eastern Missouri that left another officer wounded. Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas Thompson tells the Park Hills Daily Journal that the Bonne Terre officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a Motel 6 about 12:30 a.m. The newspaper says that as they approached the room where the disturbance was reported, a man came out and fired at the officers with a handgun, and both officers were shot. Thompson says the officers returned fire, killing the man. Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert confirms that one officer died. The newspaper says the other officer was taken to a hospital, where he was undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to the leg.