Peruvian court OKs prison release for ex-President Fujimori

By FRANKLIN BRICEÑO

Associated Press

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s Constitutional Court has approved the release from prison of former President Alberto Fujimori, who is serving a 25-year sentence for murder and corruption charges. A court official says the court restored a humanitarian pardon granted to Fujimori on Christmas Eve in 2017 by then President Pablo Kuczynski. The country’s Supreme Court had overturned the medical pardon in 2018 and ordered the former strongman back to jail for human rights abuses. The 83-year-old Fujimori governed between 1990 and 2000 and remains a polarizing figure in Peru. Some laud him for defeating a Maoist guerrilla movement. Others loathe him for human rights violations under his government.