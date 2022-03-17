Noteworthy musical news: Boston Pops spring season returns

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Pops orchestra is reviving springtime live performances for the first time since the pandemic began. The orchestra announced Thursday its lineup for a full spring season at Symphony Hall. Conductor Keith Lockhart says in a statement that he hopes the return of live performances will recapture “the power and meaning of the live concert experience.” The Pops ventured briefly back to Symphony Hall in December for a holiday concert series, but haven’t had a full season since the coronavirus pandemic idled much of the music world in March 2020. The Pops’ spring season gets underway on May 19.