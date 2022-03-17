Mom charged in 5-year-old son’s death enters no-contest plea

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman charged in the disappearance and death of her 5-year-son has entered a no-contest plea as jurors were being selected for her trial. News outlets report the plea on Wednesday means Krystal Daniels accepted a conviction without admitting guilt on charges of aggravated child abuse, conspiracy to commit aggravated child abuse, filing a false report and tampering with evidence. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison. She and her husband, Joseph Daniels, were charged in connection to the April 2018 disappearance of their 5-year-old son, Joe Clyde Daniels. Joseph Daniels was convicted last year of murder and sentenced to 51 years in prison.