Macron, barely campaigning, leads French presidential race

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron runs for re-election next month. Yet he is spending most of his time focusing on the war in Ukraine — while avoiding traditional campaign activities. The strategy seems to be paying off, reinforcing his position of frontrunner in the presidential race while making it difficult for other contenders to challenge him. Macron was criticized by other candidates for refusing to take part in any televised debate before the April 10 first round. He promised to answer at length journalists’ questions in a news conference Thursday. Polls see Macron about 10 points ahead of far-right contender Marine Le Pen, placing both in a position to reach the runoff, which the president is widely expected to win.