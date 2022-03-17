Leaders renew calls to investigate attacks on civilians

By ANDREA ROSA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukraine, world leaders called anew for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeat attacks on civilian targets. With mounting attacks on schools, hospitals and residential areas, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that American officials were evaluating whether war crimes were committed. Meanwhile, rescue workers searched for survivors in the ruins of a theater that was serving as a shelter in the besieged city of Mariupol. And in Merefa, near the northeast city of Kharkiv, at least 21 people were killed when Russian artillery destroyed a school and a community center. The World Health Organization says there have been 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities.