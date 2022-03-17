Lawyers duel over donations, intent at congressman’s trial

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A prosecutor says a little-known Republican congressman from Nebraska lied to federal authorities about illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian-born billionaire. But a defense attorney says the case is built on concocted evidence and assumptions by investigators intent on charging U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. A jury of eight women and four men heard the competing versions of events at opening arguments in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. The conservative nine-term congressman faces allegations he lied to federal investigators about an illegal $30,000 contribution from 2016, which he denies. Prosecutor J. Jamari Buxton say Fortenberry followed an “illegal path” of lies and concealment.