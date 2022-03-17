Khan, Lauper, Beck to play MusiCares Joni Mitchell tribute

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chaka Khan, Cyndi Lauper and Beck will be among those performing in tribute to Joni Mitchell when she’s honored as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year by the Recording Academy. The academy announced the latest additions to the lineup Thursday for the tribute concert and gala to be held in Las Vegas on April 1, two days before the Grammy Awards. They’ll join previously announced performers including Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and Herbie Hancock. The 78-year-old singer-songwriter Mitchell is being honored as MusiCares Person of the Year for her artistic accomplishments and her philanthropy.