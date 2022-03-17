In Sudan, thousands protest economic woes, military rule

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese riot police have fired teargas at thousands who took to the streets in the capital, Khartoum, to protest deteriorating economic conditions following last year’s military coup. The cash-stripped country has been facing a dire economic situation since the October military takeover. Videos posted on the social media on Thursday show protesters marching under clouds of tear gas towards the Republican Palace, the seat of the military government. Sudan’s ruling generals have been struggling to stabilize the country following their takeover. The coup upended Sudan’s democratic transition after a popular uprising forced the military to remove autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.