Family of man shot without warning by Ohio police files suit

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The family of a Black man who a white Ohio police officer fatally shot without warning on New Year’s Day has sued the officer and the city of Canton in federal court. Body camera footage released by the Canton Police Department days after the shooting showed that officer Robert Huber fired multiple rounds through a 6-foot-tall privacy fence that struck 46-year-old James Williams in the chest. The footage showed Huber yelling at Williams to “get down!” only after firing shots. Williams’ wife, Marquetta, said her husband was firing celebratory gunfire with AR-15 rifle before he was killed. Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei in a statement told The Canton Repository the city had no comment.